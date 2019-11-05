Life of Angelina Jolie is under threat: what is the reason
The life of a famous American actress Angelina Jolie, who told us earlier why he decided on surgery to remove the breast, was under threat. It quickly evacuated directly from the set. The incident occurred in the Canary Islands, where Angelina along with star of “Game of thrones” Richard Madden starred in the film “Eternal”. On the court, where he worked the actors, found the bomb.
According to The Sun, the place was called experts to neutralize a dangerous discovery that could explode at any moment. According to preliminary data, the explosive device could have stayed since the Second world war. As it turned out, on the rocky island of Fuerteventura, which is part of the Canary archipelago, during the Second world war there was a secret base of the Nazis. Part of the island were mined.
“It was scary: the bomb could be there for decades untouched, but who knows what could happen if she was “disturbed”. On the set were celebrities and no one was going to risk it. Fortunately, experts are well coped with everything”, — told the publication source.
Recall that in the new movie Angelina Jolie plays a character in the Marvel comics Ten. The film “Eternal” will be released in 2020.
