Life on credit: humanity has exhausted the annual rate of the planet’s resources
In 2019, humanity consumed the conditional supply of renewable natural resources that can regenerate in a year, and since July 29, lives in environmental credit. Such data are the international organization “global footprint network” (Global Footprint Network, GFN), writes DW.
To determine the average day ecololgy for the planet, the researchers GFN calculates the consumption of resources (water, food, wood, etc.) and relate them to the ability of ecosystems to recover.
To meet the needs of the natural resources humanity needs a 1.75 planet Earth, say environmentalists. In different countries the consumption of renewable resources per capita is significantly different. If all consume them, as the people of Germany, then humanity would need three Earth, and if, as Americans, five planets.
The most unsustainable consumption of resources is celebrated in Qatar (the country is beginning to expend resources “on credit” for 11 February). For comparison: in Indonesia, most efficiently consume resources, this date will be 18 Dec. However, the country consumes more than able to compensate ecosystem.
In 2019, the day when the global economy begins to consume the planet’s resources “on credit” came three days earlier than in 2018. “The date of ecological debt” researchers are counting from the beginning of 70-ies: then he had at the end of December, by 1990, moved to the middle of October, and by the early 2000s — at the beginning of September.
As previously reported “FACTS”, for the first time in the history of the so-called environmental debt was recorded in the 70-ies of the last century. The reason of its appearance, consider population growth and the increase in the average human needs.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter