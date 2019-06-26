Life on Earth could occur due to the cyanide
Carbon monoxide and cyanide are toxic to living beings that inhabit the Earth.
But in ancient times these substances may have made it habitable – this is the conclusion reached by scientists from the University of Idaho in Boise (United States).
Recent scientific experiments have shown that cyanide can produce simple sugars that make up the nucleotides of RNA are important “building blocks” of life.
But it remained unclear how he was initially able to get to our planet.
The authors of the new study suggested that it brought meteors from space, according to .
They analyzed the fragments of ancient cosmic bodies and found confirmation of his theory.
Cyanide compounds found in carbonaceous chondrites, which bombarded the Earth in the early stages of its existence. Other samples, including meteorites from Mars, they are not contained.
Chemical analysis revealed two distinct compounds of iron, cyanide and carbon monoxide.
Interestingly, they resembled the active sites hydrogenases, have a very clear structure.
The hydrogenase enzyme (the enzyme) that breaks down the hydrogen and typical of most modern bacteria and archaea.
He is believed to have formed in ancient times when the Earth’s atmosphere was much richer in hydrogen.
Enzymes themselves are quite large in size, but the active area inside them, where chemical reactions occur, is a much smaller metallo-organic compound.
That’s the part that scientists have compared with the meteorite samples.
Cyanide and carbon monoxide in combination with iron is very rare in enzymes, but the hydrogenase is an exception.
“When you compare the structure of the cyano-carbon complexes of iron meteorites with the active centers in hydrogenase you wonder if there’s a connection between them,” said the study’s author, biochemist Mike Callahan.
Experts have suggested that the compounds brought by meteorites, were the forerunners of these active centers, which, in turn, several billion years ago “integrated” into proteins.
These compounds probably act on the early Earth as a source of cyanide.
Another study showed that life on our planet could arise by nitric oxide, better known among the General public as “laughing gas”.