‘Life on the planet was and is’: ex-NASA scientist found on Mars bees and snakes
Former NASA scientist made a sensational statement that life on Mars was found in the 1970-ies that government space Agency vigorously denied. But an entomologist at Ohio state University went even further, saying that the pictures of the red planet he discovered “the insectoid and retaliatory beings” — both living and dead.
Professor Emeritus at Ohio state University William Romoser spent the last few years, viewing a number of photos, public shooting of various Mars Rovers, including the Mars Rover Curiosity, and found some “insectoid forms, structured like the bees and retaliatory forms,” according to a press release from the University, writes Fox News.
“Mars was the life, said Romoser specializing in arbovirology and General/medical entomology. — There is an obvious diversity of Martian fauna, reminiscent of insects, which has many features similar to Terran insects, which are interpreted as advanced group — for example, the presence of wings, flexing wings, gliding/flying, elements of the various foot structures.”
Romoser highlighted the Curiosity Rover, which explored the Gale crater since landing on Mars in August 2012. Curiosity has made some incredible discoveries, including a surprising spike in the level of methane and oxygen, “a mysterious, unexplained white light”, which is not explained by scientists, and more.
Romoser, who made a statement at the annual meeting of the Entomological society of America, said he was looking for signs of body symmetry, segmentation, body parts, repeating shapes, skeletal remains and other evidence that could be considered signs of life.
“After a clear image of the form is identified and described, it became useful to facilitate the recognition of other less clear-cut, but nevertheless, authentic images of the same basic shape, added Romoser. — Exoskeleton and jointed appendages sufficient to establish the type of arthropod”.
He said that the three body regions, one pair of antennae and six legs traditionally enough to identify the creature as an insect on the Ground. These characteristics are also valid in order to identify the similarity of the insect organism on Mars . The photos from the Mars Rover are visible arthropods similar to insects.
According to reports Romoser, “a distinct behaviour during the flight was clear.” The creatures were similar to bees and bumblebees. He also said that the visible images of “bees” that seem to live in caves, while other images “show the fossilized creature similar to a snake”.
Known entomologist really acknowledged that image interpretation may change in the future, but the amount of evidence he has discovered so far, is irrefutable.
“The presence on Mars of organisms higher Metazoa implies the existence of sources and processes related to nutrients and energy in food chains and networks, as well as water — like elements functioning in a viable, albeit extreme environmental conditions sufficient to support life,” he continued, adding that he found areas of standing or moving water on some images.
“The facts of life on Mars provide a solid Foundation for many additional important biological as well as social and political issues — added Romoser. — This is also a valid reason for further study”.
NASA’s Mars Rover “Mars 2020”, which should land on the red planet on 18 February 2021, will search for signs of fossilized evidence of life of extraterrestrial beings during the study of the crater Jezero.