Life sentence for the author of a massacre in a Florida school, confronted with the relatives of the victims
MISE & Agrave; DAY
The perpetrator of a 2018 Florida high school massacre was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday by a court where he was verbally confronted by angry parents.
Nikolas Cruz, 24, escaped the death penalty last month after jurors failed to rule unanimously in favor of his conviction for 17 semi-automatic rifle murders at his former high school in Parkland, Australia. north Miami.
Families of victims, in tears, held hands as Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced the 17 murder convictions, declaring after each victim's name: “The court imposes a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.”
The non-use of the death penalty shocked and upset several relatives of victims last month.
During the two days of hearings that ended with the sentencing on Wednesday, parents were allowed to express their grief and anger by addressing the defendant directly, which they were not allowed to the right to do at trial.
“My hope (…) is that the pain of what you did to my family consumes you and traumatizes you every day,” said Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed, according to statements collected by public radio NPR.
Relatives and survivors on Tuesday and Wednesday called Mr. Cruz a monster and a “bastard murderer” deserving to “burn in hell”, according to NPR.
In an undisguised rage, several attacked to the justice system for sparing the life of the accused, who stood six meters away from them from their desks.
“The idea that you, a cold-blooded killer, could live every day, eating your meals and resting at night seems completely unfair,” said teacher Stacey Lippel, injured in the shooting, according to CBS News.
“The only comfort I have is that your life in prison will be filled with horror and fear.”
On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, then 17 years old, caused fear by opening fire in the secondary school Marjory Stoneman Douglas, from whom he had been expelled a year earlier. In less than ten minutes, he had killed 14 students and three adults, and injured 17 others. In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.