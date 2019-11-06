Life-threatening bacteria of the U.S. withdraw popular products
You may want to once again look at the packaging of fresh foods that are in your fridge before you cook dinner tonight.
Mann Packaging Co., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, is Recalling more than 140 vegetable products sold in supermarkets throughout the U.S. due to concerns of contamination with Listeria, writes SF Gate. As reported on the official website of the world health organization, listeriosis is associated with high mortality, although it is a rare disease.
Brand Mann can be found in such supermarkets as Safeway, Whole Foods and Target. Vegetable products are also sold under private labels, including Trader Joe’s, Kroger and Safeway”s Signature Farms and O Organics.
Products include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts, green beans, and vegetarian mixes and bowl. Mann Packing company has issued a full list of all the products included in the review, which you can find here.
Recalled products have a date “Best If Enjoyed By” 11 October 2019 16 Nov 2019. Consumers who have purchased the products of these parties are strongly encouraged to give them up. The recall was made voluntarily, “for precaution” after the notification of Management on control over products and medicines of possible infection, the company said in a press release.
While officially there were no illnesses associated with these products.
“Another large-scale opinion touched flour King Arthur Flour — or more precisely, the recall has been expanded because of concerns of possible contamination with E. coli,” writes CBS News. This applies to some parties unbleached all-purpose flour in packages of 5 and 25 pounds.
The company said that the three additional code of the party with a 5-pound packages of unbleached all-purpose flour was to be included in the recall, according to the notice published by the Office for control over products and medicines of the USA.
In the recall included packages with the term “Best Used by Date” up to 9 December 2019, with codes parties L18A09A and L18A09C and packages with the term “Best Used by Date” prior to January 8, 2020, with the code of the party: A19A08A (full list below).
The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the U.S. in July, said that the outbreak of E. coli associated with the flour is gone, but added that the withdrawn flour products have a long shelf life and may still be in the homes of Americans.
“Consumers who do not know about the recall, can continue to eat food and get sick,” said the CDC.
According to the CDC, 9 the United States then ill 21 people, three were hospitalized.
Crushed at the factory the ADM Milling in Buffalo, new York, revoked the party flour King Arthur Flour sold to retailers and distributors across the country, as well as through the website of the company, the catalog and store in Norwich, Vermont, is spoken in the message of the company (to see the full list of products, click here).
Consumers should abandon the recalled product and file a claim for a refund or exchange flour here, or call King Arthur Flour at room 866-797-9178.
The CDC said that the outbreak of E. coli has been associated with four separate reviews related to the flour. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, this particular strain include E. coli 026, a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. The elderly, children and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to foodborne diseases.
A review of J. M. Smucker Co. about Robin Hood flour All Purpose Flour is also called concerns about E. coli contamination. Product codes can be found here.
Consumers should not consume the recalled products. All questions are encouraged to call (888) 569-6728, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 to 17:00 Eastern time.
Products withdrawn King Arthur
Name for all products — King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509. The list shows the date “Best Used by Date” and batch numbers:
- 12/04/19 L18A04A
- 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
- 12/09/19 L18A09B
- 12/10/19 L18A10A
- 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C
- 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
- 12/21/19 L18A21A
- 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
- 12/28/19 L18A28A
- 1/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C
- 1/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
- 1/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B
- 1/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C
- 1/08/20 A19A08B
- 1/09/20 A19A09B
- 1/10/20 A19A10B
- 1/12/20 A19A12A
- 1/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
- 1/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B
- King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25-pound packages with UPC code 071012012503 only from Costco. Best Used By: 12/04/29, 12/10/19, 01/07/20 and 01/15/20