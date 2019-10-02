Life-threatening: in Indiana 16 the students were administered insulin instead of samples for tuberculosis
30 September, a group of high school students from Indiana ended up in the hospital after teenagers accidentally injected insulin during skin tests for TB in their local high school. A healthy person is strictly not recommended to inject insulin: it can be very dangerous, and in rare cases can lead to coma and death.
The students of Center for innovation and technology MacKenzie in Indianapolis were taken to a local hospital for observation after he received an injection of “low dose” insulin, according to the Metropolitan school district of Lawrence. All 16 were taken to hospital by staff of a secondary school or district. Parents also informed, writes Fox News.
“They could die, my daughter could die. So Yes, I’m very angry, ‘ said Lucille Knowles, whose daughter was admitted to hospital five hours after she was accidentally injected. — I just want to know how it happened, why didn’t you pay attention… You have done these injections to 16 children. When did you realize that this is a bug? Only when they reached 16 child?”
When insulin is administered to a person not suffering from diabetes, depending on the size of the dose, it can lead to hypoglycaemia — a drop in blood sugar to abnormally low levels. This condition causes severe potoodelenie, nervousness, fainting, seizures.
As the site notes diabet-control.ru one unit of insulin lowers the level of glucose in the blood of a person without diabetes to 8 mmol/l. If for once to enter a large dose, it would be falling into a hypoglycemic coma and death of the patient, to experiment in this way is strictly prohibited. The effect of artificial insulin to the body of an ordinary person are still not understood.
A spokeswoman for the County Given Altemeyer said that the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the error, and expressed “full confidence that the events of today have been isolated and will be promptly removed by the network of public health.”
It is unclear why high school students testing for tuberculosis.
Community Health Network said that “strives to ensure the safety of patients and works closely with school district Lawrence to determine the cause of the error and evaluate the processes.” The health worker added that “the safety of the students under our care is a top priority”.
On the website of the school district says he collaborated with the network of public health for 8 years.
The President of the Public network of doctors John Kunzer said that as of 12:00 Monday, 30 September, all high school students were in good condition, some have been discharged from the hospital.