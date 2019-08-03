Life’s embarrassments in funny pics
August 3, 2019
A day without ridiculous situations.
We all from time to time find ourselves in a curious and absurd situations — such is life. No sometimes things happen that I want to laugh and cry at the same time! Well, how is it possible to plunge, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Armed and extremely dangerous. Very dangerous!
2. Successfully parked
3. Dinner’s ready!
4. “Let’s go, come on”, they said
5. Comedy sketch “Cow bike”
6. Too late to cry and grab his head
7. Drama, more than cinema
8. How?
9. He said, “zoom in with a magnifying glass”
10. Repair — troublesome
11. No comments
12. It was not very interesting movie
13. Outlet place, the window just improperly installed
14. It was the second hour of cleaning, and the carpet cleaner does not become…
15. “Zina, I was joking, I’m not Spiderman!”
16. “Honey, tonight I will cook dinner”
17. The two friends met…
18. The money is there, but to remove them is not easy
19. Perfectly tanned
20. Road builders, they are — they can put the asphalt anytime and on anything
21. “In vain you, the owner, yesterday yelled at me”
22. Waterfall? Why not?
23. A plumber will not help
24. Chip and Dale rescue Rangers
