Life’s embarrassments in funny pics

| August 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

A day without ridiculous situations.

We all from time to time find ourselves in a curious and absurd situations — such is life. No sometimes things happen that I want to laugh and cry at the same time! Well, how is it possible to plunge, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. Armed and extremely dangerous. Very dangerous!

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

2. Successfully parked

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

3. Dinner’s ready!

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

4. “Let’s go, come on”, they said

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

5. Comedy sketch “Cow bike”

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

6. Too late to cry and grab his head

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

7. Drama, more than cinema

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

8. How?

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

9. He said, “zoom in with a magnifying glass”

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

10. Repair — troublesome

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

11. No comments

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

12. It was not very interesting movie

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

13. Outlet place, the window just improperly installed

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

14. It was the second hour of cleaning, and the carpet cleaner does not become…

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

15. “Zina, I was joking, I’m not Spiderman!”

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

16. “Honey, tonight I will cook dinner”

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

17. The two friends met…

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

18. The money is there, but to remove them is not easy

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

19. Perfectly tanned

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

20. Road builders, they are — they can put the asphalt anytime and on anything

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

21. “In vain you, the owner, yesterday yelled at me”

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

22. Waterfall? Why not?

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

23. A plumber will not help

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

24. Chip and Dale rescue Rangers

Жизненные конфузы в смешных фотках

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.