Liftbek Skoda Octavia brought on road tests
Premiere of the Skoda Octavia fourth generation is expected to fall. First the market will leave the car in the station wagon. Such machines repeatedly hit the lens of photospies. The liftback still managed to take a picture for the first time.
Photos of Skoda Octavia wagon of the fourth generation, covered with dense mottled camouflage, began to appear in the winter. The Octavia liftback, fans of the brand photographed for the first time. The car was spotted in one of the Czech highways. At first glance it seems that the camouflage on the car is not at all, but it’s not. Parts that have been changed, still masked by the layer of film, painted in body color.
As we already know, Octavia of new generation will get rid of the controversial two-piece head optics, which appeared in the result of the restyling on the model of the third generation. To change the shape of the rear lights, but some of them still hidden under camouflage. Silhouette liftback will retain the familiar shape with the long rear overhang, wide fifth door and a roomy trunk.
The interior in the spirit of the new hatchback Skoda Scala digital instrument panel and a horizontally oriented touchscreen media system. In the list of available equipment will include all-led optics, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, system control, lane traffic monitoring system “blind” zones, the assistant when reversing and media system with voice control.
In the motor scheme, major changes are not expected. Europe will retain the petrol TSI turbo engine with a volume of 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 liters and two diesel — 1.6 TDI and 2.0 TDI. Also, buyers will probably offer a version of the mild hybrid with 48-volt starter-generator and a full hybrid modification.