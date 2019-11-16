Lifting facial mask at home
Each woman wants to look at his reflection in the mirror, if she looks young well-groomed face.
We present a very effective mask, rejuvenating the skin.
It is composed of simple and affordable ingredients, and is perfect for any skin type.
It should be done at night – in the morning your skin will delight you with wonderful color and healthy fresh look.
The mask effectively but gently cleanses the skin, smoothes wrinkles and creases, improves blood circulation, nourishes and moisturizes.
For the procedure you will need three containers. First fill a glass of any vegetable oil mixed with crushed cereal. In the second capacity Apple RUB on a small grater, add the juice of half a lemon and pour 1 tbsp. of honey. In a third Cup pour the yogurt, which before the application add 1 part of salt, so she did not have time to dissolve.
The contents of first glass apply on face, neck and decollete. Massage the skin for a few minutes, and then leave the mask for 5 minutes.
Not washing the first mask, apply over it the contents of the second container. Massage for 2-3 minutes and hold the mask for another 5 minutes.
A cotton ball or soak the disk contents of the third container, massage 2-3 minutes and also leave for 5 minutes.
Wash away the mask chamomile broth or mineral water. At night apply your cream, which usually use.