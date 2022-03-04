Light platforms in Domino Park and a photo exhibition: how to spend a weekend in New York (February 25-27)
What: “Zoo” on Park Avenue< /b>
When: Friday-Sunday, February 25-27
Where: Park Avenue, between 34th & 38th New York
More: Park Avenue now has its own “zoo”. The famous French sculptor Idrissom B. created sculptures of some of the iconic animals. Among the sculptures you will find Tyrannosaurus Rex, Mojo the gorilla, Baloo the bear, Manny the mammoth and others.
Idriss B. showed interest in art since childhood. With years of experience helping create retail stores and showcases for luxury brands such as Dior, Moncler, Coach and Michael Kors. Idriss B. has launched his unique art collection of origami polygon animal sculptures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and now New York.
Price: Free
What: Andy Warhol Exhibition
When: Friday- Sunday, February 25-27
Where:Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway Brooklyn, New York 11238-6052
More: Although Andy Warhol is one of the most famous and recognizable artists of the twentieth century, his Catholic upbringing and its profound influence on his life and work remain a lesser known aspect of his career. The exhibition “Andy Warhol: Revelation” explores the artist's connection to his lifelong faith, which often manifested itself in his work.
From iconic celebrity portraits to embezzled Renaissance masterpieces, Warhol played with styles and symbolism from Catholic art history, carefully reinterpreting them in the context of pop art and culture. Throughout his life, Warhol retained some of his Catholic rituals and also lived as an openly gay man.
Andy Warhol: Revelation explores topics such as life and death, power and desire, the role and representation of women, renaissance imagery, familial and immigrant traditions and rituals, images and copies of Christ, and the Catholic body and queer desires. Over a hundred exhibits include rare source materials and newly discovered objects that provide a fresh look at Warhol's creative process.
Price: $0-16
  ;
What: The Mandala Lab Exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, February 25-27
Where : Rubin Museum, 150 West 17th St. New York, NY 10011
More: This is a unique exhibit on the power of difficult emotions and how to turn them into positive ones that many of us would benefit from today.< /p>
The Mandala Lab uses fun and interactive tools to explore jealousy, envy, attachment, pride, anger and ignorance and shows visitors how to turn them into achievement wisdom, insight and equanimity.
Cost:< /b> $0-19
What: Light platforms in Domino Park
When: Friday-Sunday, February 25-27
Where: Domino Park, 15 River St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
< p>More info:Created by Brooklyn-based artist Jen Levine, the exhibit is a new traveling piece of more than 100 touch-activated, interactive round cushions. The Field of Concentric Circles, uses technology developed by Levin herself, which allows people to create their own light and color shows by simply walking, dancing or jumping in each area.
Price: Free< /p>
What: GuruShots photo exhibition
When: Friday-Saturday, February 25-26
Where: Agora Gallery, 530 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001
More:The GuruShots International Photography Exhibition runs February 24-26, 2022 in New York. The exhibition will feature a special series of works by photographers from around the world. Visitors will be able to see this wonderful collection of 120 unique works submitted by photographers from over 30 different countries.
Price: From $0
What: Gerdan making workshop
When: Saturday, February 26, from 10:00: 00
Where: Ukrainian Museum, 222 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
More: The Ukrainian Museum in New York is launching a four-week course on the art of making gerdans (beaded necklaces), which are traditionally worn with folk costumes in different regions of Ukraine. Guests can also experiment with new styles and techniques.
Price: From $15
What: < /b>Presentation of the book of the Ukrainian writer
When: Saturday, February 26, from 15:00
Where : 59 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10003
More:Ostap Yarysh is a journalist, TV host, reporter. Since 2019 lives and works in Washington DC. In his book “This is America”, Ostap introduces ordinary people with difficult stories – from a small town in northern California where people illegally grow marijuana for sale to Hollywood, to a Native American tribe in Louisiana, whose land is gradually being destroyed due to climate change. under water. Events are developing in 2019-2021. Racism, gun control, illegal migration, poverty and the path to the American dream – the book contains stories of Americans from different parts of the country, with different political views and philosophies of life, going through the turbulent times of the pandemic and the election race for the United States.
Price: Free
