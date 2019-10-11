Lightning-fast reaction of the photographer saved the life of a little rabbit. That’s a hero!
Sometimes the subconscious works faster than people have time to understand anything, and this time it played into the hands.
A photographer named ray Pownall went to Merseyside in order to shoot squirrels, but in the end everything turned out quite differently.
Arriving at the place, the man noticed a whole bunch of cute bunnies that circled the clearing. And then Raven who was obviously stalking potential prey.
Suddenly the bird swooped down, grabbing one of the kids, but ray, fearing for the baby, almost instantly threw in the stick. This distracted Raven, who, not having to climb into the sky, weakened the grip of clawed paws and released the prey.
The baby quickly began to run and look for the hole, but the crow was not going to leave with nothing. He began to pursue the creature and almost did it again not grabbed, but suddenly appeared zaychiha-mother. She hate pounced on the bird and began to bawl her, giving the child time to escape.
And so, soon all the family was hiding in a hole, the latter slipped in her brave mommy. And Rei breathed a sigh of relief, watching the flying crow with nothing.
By the way, the man not only helped the hare family, but also managed to capture the brightest moments on his video camera.