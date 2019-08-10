Lightning struck 15 players in Germany
The evening of 9 August in Germany 15 players ended up in the hospital due to severe thunderstorms. The incident occurred in the town of Rosenfeld-Halogenlampen, the Federal state of Baden-württemberg. The athletes were training on the pitch when they were struck by lightning. One of the players lost consciousness.
Physicians gave first aid to the injured on the spot, and then decided on hospitalization. Age of victims — from 19 to 48 years.
In Bavaria, the storm, the authorities were forced to cancel a concert in the open air in Rothenburg. Thousands of music lovers had to separate.
As already reported “FACTS” on the evening of 9 August, a powerful storm swept also by Luxembourg and the Netherlands. In Amsterdam, for example, for a real tornado. It tore roofs from houses, pulled out trees by the roots and smashed cars. He moved with a speed of 128 miles per hour and devastated all on the road length of 6 kilometers. Because of the element 14 were injured, two of them suffered serious injuries.
