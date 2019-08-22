Lightning struck a group of tourists in the Polish Tatras: there are dead and wounded
Thursday, August 22, in the Polish Tatra mountains, tragedy struck — during a severe thunderstorm several people were killed and several dozen injured. who went to pick berries.
As reported by broadcaster TVN24, according to preliminary information, lightning struck a group of tourists who decided to climb mount Giewont.
At the moment there is no exact information about the number of victims (different sources report about three or four) and the condition of the victims. It is known that one child is in serious condition.
Recall that the Tatra mountains — the highest mountain chain in the Carpathian mountains, who wear the title of second longest mountain range in Europe, stretching from the Czech Republic, through Poland and Slovakia to Serbia, Romania and Moldova.
The highest peaks of the massif are located on the territory of Slovakia.
The highest Tatra peak called Gerlach or Gerlachovsky Stit, with a height of 655 m 2, located North of Poprad in Slovakia. The highest point in Poland, mount Rysy, a height of 2,499 m, located to the South of the city of Zakopane on the border with Slovakia.
The Giewont is located in the South of Poland, its highest point is mount Great Giewont (Great Giewont), 1 894 m. Finding her during a thunderstorm is unsafe because the set there is a metal cross often attracts lightning strikes.
At a time when a group of tourists climbed to the top, the weather was Sunny. Forecasters did not warn of a possible disaster.
