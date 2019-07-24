Like a fool sitting in his underpants in the police, Navalny spoke about his detention
Wednesday, July 24, police detained in Moscow, the famous Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny. As already reported “FACTS”, it happened near his house. And recently, Navalny has been in contact in social networks and told the details.
“Truth be told, that sport sometimes harmful. Left the house to run and to buy his wife flowers. Today is her birthday. Julia, hi, happy birthday. Near the entrance is a small bus with Riot police and I was detained. Now, like a fool, your pants are in the police station. Julia, it happened. I’m sorry…” — said Navalny in Instagram.
The lawyer of the oppositionist Olga Mikhaylova told journalists that Navalny was arrested on charges of repeated violation of the rules of the organization of the meeting. This article of the administrative code envisages a fine in the amount from 150 to 300 thousand rubles (60 to 120 thousand hryvnia), or arrest for a period up to 30 days.
Sunday, July 21, in Moscow have passed mass protest actions organized by the opposition. People took to the streets with placards “This is our city!”. They expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the election Commission denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city Duma candidates from the opposition. The refusals received supporters Navalny Love Sable and Ivan Zhdanov, head of Krasnoselsky municipal district Ilya Yashin, a former State Duma Deputy Dmitry Gudkov.
The electoral Commission said it rejected a large percentage of the signatures submitted in support of these candidates. Supposedly in the list were either already dead, or even non-existent people. The opposition deny it.
Navalny, taking part in one of the meetings, urged Muscovites to hold another protest on July 27. Since the city authorities had not given permission for holding the rally, the police had no formal reason to accuse Navalny of violating the administrative code.
