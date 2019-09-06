Like a man kisses you and like: 8 types of kisses and what they mean
And like kiss you? Find out what it means!
Each of us in different ways, expresses his feelings of love. This also applies to how we embrace, and those sweet everyday habits that we are reminded of his love and of course kisses. In this respect, we also have its own relatively unique manner, depending on which we can somehow trace those or other traits of his character.
Kiss is such a long-term relationship, and subsequent ways to kiss will largely explain its nature and features.
1. Kiss one lip
It is a pure kiss of love. Instead go to a more assertive form, each of the kissing concentrates all its attention on only one lip. It’s the kiss of the happy couple. No matter you are young or not you want to continue to enjoy the company of each other.
2. A kiss on the cheek
That kiss you show your affection and sympathy for anyone. Instead of having to go to a deeper kiss you chastely and easily bestow touch his cheek. This is a sign of friendship and tenderness. There is not so much romance, how much tenderness. In the beginning of a relationship that way. But if you continue a kiss on the cheek never comes, it’s a friendship, nothing more.
3. With your mouth closed
This type of kiss suggests that you are not 100% satisfied with each other. The lips of each of a pair of closed, compressed, which makes the language of the other person to encroach on your personal space. It says on the wall, on the protection of its territory. Charles Dickens it is said: “Never close your lips to those to whom you have opened your heart.”
4. French kiss
This type of kiss suggests that you both want to know each other more and closer. Literally and figuratively a French kiss means that you don’t need the words or not enough of them. This is the call that you want to know deeper, to become closer in the distance.
5. Kiss Spider-Man
It’s quite a spontaneous kiss when person’s like “Jack”. It means that in your relationship there is a place of wonder and surprises. Both of you are not alien to the desire to be admired and to impress your beloved. You never cease to find new ways to Express their feelings.
6. With the biting
He speaks of the irritation and absurdity of the character. The subtext of this gesture of passion. And best of all this passion finds a way physically. With your intimate life, apparently, all right. This absurdity is good, it does not undermine, but instead spices up your relationship as spice.
7. A gentle kiss
It is this tenderness and ease of gesture speaks of wanting more. Rather, it teases and hot, than soothing. This kiss put the desire to prolong the pleasure. The value of its only good, he talks about the fact that you are comfortable together.
8. Angel kiss
It is a sign of security, convenience and protection. One partner gently and easily kissing the eyelid of the other, while he sleeps, as if Recalling that above them there is One who observes all and sees all. This kiss says that your relationship is very important about each other to care. In addition, it indicates the sense of trust that prevails in the relationship.