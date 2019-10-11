‘Like a third world country’ in California to 3 million people were without electricity
Wednesday, October 9, hundreds of thousands of customers of Pacific Gas & Electric throughout Northern California felt the effects of the largest in the history of the scheduled power outage.
The company Pacific Gas & Electric declared bankruptcy earlier this year. His equipment was the cause of the deadly forest fire last year. This time, Pacific Gas & Electric said the shutdown is necessary to ensure that the power lines do not have any spark, because the rise of dangerous dry winds.
The first stage of disconnection of electricity to some 500,000 customers began at midnight on Wednesday, October 9. The second was scheduled for noon, but it was postponed until 8 PM, and then was detained again.
According to experts, from disruptions may be affected up to 2.5 million people.
Despite the fact that the utility was adequately warn users, many residents claimed not to have heard about the planned outages. They urgently had to buy generators, heaters and canned food.
Schools such as U. C. Berkeley and Humboldt State University has cancelled classes and closed the campuses. Scientists fear that some studies are a failure if their buildings will be without electricity.
“Many friends and colleagues barely enough emergency power to freezers stayed cold and the incubators were working,” said Julia Torvi, PhD student and researcher from Berkeley.
“These two things contain research on the millions of dollars, dozens of years of effort. Their content is irreplaceable,” she added.
David Lerman said his daughter is attending Humboldt state, and was disappointed at the lack of information about how the shutdown will affect students living in the dorms.
“I accuse PG & E that the company has established a risk and failures. Absolutely absurd to use a massive and poorly maintained power lines through the huge mountains with thick forest and the dry fuel,” he added.
His frustration is supported not only local residents, but also and some officials.
“Millions of people without electricity is something that is like a third world country, not the country with the fifth largest economy in the world,” said Jim Nielsen, state Senator.
Around 6 PM in some areas began the resumption of supply of electricity. However, according to The Chronicle, interruptions in power lines have caused damage to residents and businesses. Estimated damage is approximately $ 1 billion, and even more.
