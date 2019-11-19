Like actually coffee affect your blood pressure
Everyone who drinks coffee, once you begin to worry about how the drink affects their blood pressure. It cannot be denied that coffee can have unwanted side effects such as nervousness and palpitations that occur due to changes in the pressure condition.
The stimulating effect of coffee known to all, this coffee owes its main ingredient caffeine. Precisely because of its saturation with caffeine beverage increases blood pressure.
Nevertheless, the state German doctors, the pressure increase due to coffee is usually minor and short-term. After about half an hour after consumption blood pressure usually re-enter at the same range, which was observed before coffee.
“If you are going to measure blood pressure, after taking coffee, it should be done not earlier than one hour”, recommended by specialists.
According to them, any person who regularly drinks coffee, gets used to the effects of caffeine, this effect of habituation occurs after a few weeks of systematic drinking. In response to coffee related changes in blood pressure, almost there: the pressure almost never rises or never rises.
To find out how the regular consumption of coffee can affect blood pressure, the researchers analyzed more than 600 studies on this topic in the meta-analysis 2012. Overall, there were no significant effect of coffee on blood pressure. However, experts still advise not to drink too much coffee: healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine during the day, in one dose — no more than 200 mg of caffeine, they say.
Experts explain that a harmless limit caffeine depends on body weight: for adult 3 mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight per one dose and 5.7 mg per kilogram of body weight per day are considered to be unproblematic. People who drink a lot of coffee, they do not recommend the use of other caffeine-containing beverages or products: black tea, energy drinks or chocolate.
According to the German heart Foundation, people with high blood pressure can safely drink coffee in the recommended quantity. But if the human body responds to caffeine cardiac arrhythmias, to drink coffee without caffeine, or do without consuming the drink.