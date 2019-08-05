Like candy: Renee Zellweger and other stars at the party in Beverly hills

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Five years ago, Renee Zellweger experienced a prolonged crisis in his career. For the first time appeared in public after a long interval, she heard many unflattering comments in his address regarding the changing with time the appearance, that the other would be in its place hurried back into the shadows. But Renee, like her iconic character, — not of those who despair. She gave an interview commenting on all the attacks (“I’m not afraid to grow old and to gain new experiences”), and was back in operation.

Как конфетка: Рене Зеллвегер и другие звезды на вечеринке в Беверли-Хиллз

This year Rene turned 50, and in the fall in hire leaves a picture of “Judy” in which the actress embodied the legendary American singer Judy garland. The other day Renee and other stars became the guest of the party the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and showed such a bright, cheerful manner and a charming smile that hardly anyone would think to criticize.

Among stars that marked as Renee Zellweger, at an event in Beverly hills: Eva Longoria, Sistin Stallone, Kerry Washington, beloved Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone and many others.

Hellomagazine.com

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.