Like candy: Renee Zellweger and other stars at the party in Beverly hills
Five years ago, Renee Zellweger experienced a prolonged crisis in his career. For the first time appeared in public after a long interval, she heard many unflattering comments in his address regarding the changing with time the appearance, that the other would be in its place hurried back into the shadows. But Renee, like her iconic character, — not of those who despair. She gave an interview commenting on all the attacks (“I’m not afraid to grow old and to gain new experiences”), and was back in operation.
This year Rene turned 50, and in the fall in hire leaves a picture of “Judy” in which the actress embodied the legendary American singer Judy garland. The other day Renee and other stars became the guest of the party the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and showed such a bright, cheerful manner and a charming smile that hardly anyone would think to criticize.
Among stars that marked as Renee Zellweger, at an event in Beverly hills: Eva Longoria, Sistin Stallone, Kerry Washington, beloved Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone and many others.
Hellomagazine.com