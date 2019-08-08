Like Chernobyl: there are photos of the evacuation of casualties from the explosion at a military base in Russia

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Похоже на Чернобыль: появились фото эвакуации пострадавших от взрыва на военной базе в России

In the Arkhangelsk region, where the explosion occurred on a military base, the emergency services said the excess radiation levels.

Now patients are brought to the MOPP suits, reports the Telegram-channel Mash.

According to eyewitnesses, the unloading patients from a helicopter started only after the suits radiation protection measured the background of the helicopter.

Похоже на Чернобыль: появились фото эвакуации пострадавших от взрыва на военной базе в России

Похоже на Чернобыль: появились фото эвакуации пострадавших от взрыва на военной базе в России

The official authorities of the region said that after the explosion at a military firing range in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk region in 11:50 GMT, there was a momentary increase in background radiation, but he’s already back to normal.

As of 14:00 Moscow time sensor readings did not exceed 0.11 microsieverts per hour at the maximum permissible value of 0.6 microsieverts per hour.

We will remind, shortly before the emergency, under the Archangel explosions occurred at a military base near Krasnoyarsk.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.