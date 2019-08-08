Like Chernobyl: there are photos of the evacuation of casualties from the explosion at a military base in Russia
In the Arkhangelsk region, where the explosion occurred on a military base, the emergency services said the excess radiation levels.
Now patients are brought to the MOPP suits, reports the Telegram-channel Mash.
According to eyewitnesses, the unloading patients from a helicopter started only after the suits radiation protection measured the background of the helicopter.
The official authorities of the region said that after the explosion at a military firing range in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk region in 11:50 GMT, there was a momentary increase in background radiation, but he’s already back to normal.
As of 14:00 Moscow time sensor readings did not exceed 0.11 microsieverts per hour at the maximum permissible value of 0.6 microsieverts per hour.
We will remind, shortly before the emergency, under the Archangel explosions occurred at a military base near Krasnoyarsk.
