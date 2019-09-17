Like Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spent the weekend with the kids
When you start football season, 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has the opportunity to spend with his four children and a 25-year-old sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez a lot of time. So a rare weekend footballer, as a rule, fully devoted to the family.
So last Sunday, Cristiano together with Georgina, nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr., two year old twins Eva and MATEO, and one-year-old daughter Alana went on a family walk on bicycles. Georgina, Cristiano and his eldest son, independently operated vehicles, and the youngest children sat in a special bike trailer and looked around.
Cristiano Ronaldo with son Cristiano Jr., Georgina Rodriguez, twins Eva and MATEO and daughter Alana
While walking the player along with my family came to the stables. There Cristiano and Georgina introduced the children to one of the horses and even allowed them to stroke them.
Today we are very happy! Day with dad! We are happy to give our children new experiences!
— said Rodriguez about a family walk under one of the new photos in Instagram.
Recall that Cristiano and Georgina together raising four children. Older children football player, Cristiano Jr., Eva and Matteo, were born to surrogate mothers. In November 2017, there appeared a daughter of Ronaldo and Rodriguez Alan.
By the way, in one of his recent interview with Georgina admitted that she is not so easy to meet such a famous person. Rodriguez said that due to the popularity of the beloved they often have to deal with the pressure of society. The girl said that nothing would have changed in my life because her love for Cristiano stronger than any obstacles.