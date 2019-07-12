Like film stars of the 60’s: netizens discuss new photo shoot Katie Holmes
40-year-old Katie Holmes often prefers secular parties walking with daughter Suri, and the paparazzi, the actress is not hiding, going on business is not a taxi and not with a personal driver, and in the subway.
But if the streets of new York city fans to see Katie regularly, here’s a new celebrity photo shoots are not delighted the audience for a long time. It is not surprising that images of the actress, who appeared on the network tonight, provoked a lively response network users.
Photoset shared not only a photographer herself Holmes also posted a shot, as if carved from Italian or French films of the 60-ies, on his page on Instagram.
Black and white pictures of Katie posing in a bodysuit and complement the image of some chains and bracelet. Hair actress put in a little shredded natural curls.
Each frame has garnered hundreds of comments — the majority of subscribers were satisfied with the new work of Holmes and even compared it with known kinodynamic the past.
This is awesome!
Isn’t she perfect!
Katie look like Elizabeth Taylor! Shot very much in the style of “Cat on a hot tin roof”!
Was there a photo shoot done for someone of the journal, is still unknown. So, the photographer called her spur of the moment. However, despite the spontaneity of shooting, behind the scenes worked real professionals.
So, for makeup answered Genevieve Herr, who also collaborates with such stars as Julia Roberts and Liv Tyler, and for the hair — Serge Norman, one of the most famous Hollywood hairdressers.