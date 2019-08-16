‘Like horror film’: family of new Jersey the campsite was attacked by a wolf
The family of four from new Jersey during the fact that, according to their expectations, was supposed to be a nice quiet trip to Canada, underwent the night attack the wolf.
According to victims, they miraculously did not die, writes New York Post.
“It was like a horror movie,” admitted Eliza Rispoli of Morris County (new Jersey).
She and her husband Matt were lying in their sleeping bags, their two children slept soundly next to them when they are suddenly attacked by a wolf.
“It’s hard to describe, since I haven’t fully realized what happened”, — I wrote to Rispoli in a long post on Facebook, adding that the incident occurred on August 8.
“Last night when we slept in a tent in Banff national Park, we were attacked by a wolf… Matt literally rushed forward to defend me and the boys, and fought with the wolf, until he tore our tent and his hands. We called for help, it seemed like it lasted forever (but I think it was somewhere from 1 to 3 minutes). I covered a kids and Matt pinned the wolf to the ground and held his mouth open by holding her hands. The wolf started to drag Matt out of the tent while I pulled his feet, trying to drag back. I can’t ever objectively describe the horror,” reads the post women.
According to Rispoli, Matt tried to fend off the predator with his bare hands and large stones, but with no luck.
“The angel of the tent nearby, which, as we later learned, his name is Russ, heard our cries, ran to our campsite and hit the wolf, after which he finally released Matt. They continued to throw huge stones in the wolf, while we tried as hard as possible to reach the mini-van of the race, where it was safe. He continued to chase after Matt,” — said the woman.
According to Rispoli, the rest of the night was filled with “attempts to call for emergency help, good Samaritans, expectation of treatment, a lack of telephone communication, and tears”, but Matt eventually was able to get to the hospital. He has assisted in connection with multiple puncture and lacerations and released.
“We’re pretty badly injured, but all right. They evacuated the campground, and the staff of the Park service of Canada killed a wolf earlier in the morning,” said Rispoli.
“The guardian angel” of the family Russ Fi said that when he heard cries for help, his instinct kicking in. He tried to hit or push the wolf to scare him away, but the animal was too strong.
“I thought I hit someone who was much beyond my weight class,” said Fee, noting that the wolf was much larger than any dog he had ever seen.
Park service of Canada stated that through DNA testing they were able to confirm that they had killed the wolf who attacked people.
“This could have ended much worse and we are very grateful that we were able to come here with the whole family. Matt is our absolute hero (I mean, much more than he was before), and we are forever grateful to Russ who came to our aid and probably saved Matt’s life,” — said Rispoli.