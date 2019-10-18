Like in the movie ‘home Alone 2’: in Georgia, the robber repeated the famous film
In Georgia, the thief hid in the local Costco and waited, when the store closes to steal jewelry worth more than $ 13 000.
The office of the Sheriff of COWETA told that the thief was caught on surveillance camera when investigating a crime scene in Sharpsburg October 10. Then he left, to return several hours later for the operation.
“Video surveillance captured that on Thursday evening at 19:45 the offender walked into the store, walked around the room, and then hid behind the window,” — said Sergeant Jay Robertson from the office of the Sheriff of COWETA.
It very strongly reminded of a scene from the cult film “home Alone 2” when two robbers hid in the toy store, and at night he was robbed.
He was wearing a red hat and reflective vest.
Police say the suspect waited for the closing.
Around 00:02, he again hit the lens of cameras, when in a black mask and gloves walked to the counter with the jewelry.
“There is a criminal, goes straight to the rack with the jewelry, breaks the glass, collects the jewels and puts them in a bag and leaves the place. The alarm sounded when he walked through the door,” said Robertson.
It is estimated that the thief stole jewelry, $13 000.
The scene he was able to escape by car, which picked him up near the store. It also recorded the closest surveillance camera.