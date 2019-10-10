“Like looking in a mirror”: ed Sheeran came to visit Prince Harry (photos, video)
British singer ed Sheeran came to visit the British Prince Harry. The visit was timed to coincide with mental health Day, which is celebrated in the world on 10 October. Celebrity discussed among themselves the problems associated with depression and stress. And together urged people to help their friends to communicate “not suffer alone”.
Video of the visit, Harry laid out on the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Instagram. The day before he also published a short teaser video in which ed rings the doorbell of a residential house (and hear the national anthem “God save the Queen!”), and he opens the Prince. While Harry notes that Dating a musician is like “look in the mirror.” They’re both, you know, redheads. And this time still dressed alike — in clothes of gray.
Fans of Megan and Harry was delighted to have the opportunity to see the interiors of their Windsor home — Frogmore Lodge. However was disappointed as Harry took a guest is not at home, and, as suggested, in the house that belongs to his cousin, Princess Eugenie. As writes the edition People, in the full video you can see her wedding photo hanging on the wall. Eugenia and her husband Jack Brooksbank currently live in a cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Megan and Harry carefully guarded his private life from the press.
