Like mom: 11-year-old daughter Milla Jovovich debuted as a model (photos)

11-year-old daughter Milla Jovovich debuted as a model
September 3, 2019
Hollywood actress, a native of Kiev Milla Jovovich, which is now waiting for a third child, shared on Instagram pictures of his eldest daughter, ever Gabo. 11-year-old girl made her debut as a model, she appeared for magazine Jalous in outfits from Prada. 43-year-old Milla said that he was proud daughter. In the 90 years she Milla was shot for the debut issue of this edition, published in France. The journal also published an interview with ever. “I really like her interview. So smart, insightful, thoughtful girl!” — admires Milla your child. Fans of the star noted that her daughter looks just like her mother.
