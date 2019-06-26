Like mummy: the man survived, after spending a month in a bear den with a broken spine (photo)

In Siberia, in the Russian Republic of Tuva, a local resident named Alexander miraculously survived the bear attack. The predator broke his spine and dragged him to his den, but there was not. Alexander suggests that the beast wanted to keep it as a “canned” for a “rainy day”. Brown bears often hide the booty, returning for it later.

Den poor spent a month, almost unable to move. He had to drink their own urine.

According to the British newspaper the Daily Mail, the man found only by accident. Dogs passing hunters went barking near the den and refused to leave. When the hunters looked inside, they saw what at first took to be a mummy — so exhausted was a prisoner of the bear.

However, it turned out that the man is alive. Although from what he had so long lay motionless, his flesh beginning to rot in places.

The man was taken to the hospital. The doctors are surprised how Alexander was still alive. They have no explanation for this.

