‘Like now, there was never a’: like a HUNDRED of Ukrainian immigrants survives on quarantine
Quarantine declared in the United States, caused serious damage to the economy of the country. The most affected small and medium businesses where they rely on a steady stream of customers. These days Americans are much less moved by our own transport, therefore less work and automotive mechanics. Hold workshops, for example, the Ukrainian owners, as told in the video “voice of America”.
Car repair is a vitally important business in Maryland and during the quarantine continues to work. Owners of service stations (STO) are brothers, immigrants from Kiev, Dmitry and Mikhail Epelbaum.
A HUNDRED auto repair in Gaitherburg for 15 years. The owners remember the days of the financial crisis of 2008, however, say that as bad as it is now, was never.
“This is the most difficult period in the history of our business. Was before the fall, but never like now. We feel this is reflected in everything — the supply of spare parts, a weak choice and all the tension around,” says Michael.
“You don’t know where you can catch the virus and when it is not seen, not heard”, — says Dmitry.
Because of the pandemic, the owners lost a lot of orders, but did not reduce staff and cut salaries, although the work of the mechanics now are much smaller.
“People began to drive less, fewer breaks, fewer people are coming to us”, — says Dmitry.
Now save them from bankruptcy — car-repair companies that serve the vital business.
“Transport is the first thing you need is for transportation to medical workers, police. They should be able to go”, — says Dmitry.
“We have contracts with large companies that have or network of homes for the elderly, or serve the school. We repair their trucks,” says Michael.
The owners say that only in the last 3 weeks of quarantine, their income fell by 60%.
To cover expenses, the brothers filed a request for government help.
“Now we are applying for government assistance, if all fails, the government will pay us the salaries and rent for two and a half months”, — says Dmitry.
However with the government’s help is also not so simple, because the government loan will likely be repaid.
“If we have these funds will be required, of course, we will use them, if not — we’ll get them back, so you do not repay the loan,” says Michael.
A HUNDRED works 6 people, workers admit that they are afraid of Contracting the novel coronavirus, but more afraid to lose the opportunity to feed the family.
“Very scary right now. I have many friends in new York who was ill,” says the mechanic Richard Ganga.
During the repair of the machine are very difficult to observe social distance between colleagues. So that the virus did not get to the station, there disinfected the machines that the customer brings in for repair.
“We are trying to limit personal contacts with customers. There are clients who just bring the car, informed us that he had left her outside and the keys inside, and asked to call when she’s ready. Try to keep a distance as possible”, — says Dmitry.
“We were told it is good to clean the car, change gloves and masks. As soon as the car gets to us, we sanitize it, before you start to work with it,” says Richard.
Milan, long-term client service center, said that the coronavirus not really care.
“I have years to bring down the car for a long time know Dmitri, he and his brother are very good at their job. I feel like nothing has changed, I want to really delve into these things, I still can’t control them,” says Milan.
The responsibility for the safety and health of every a HUNDRED lies on the shoulders of the owners. Although the pandemic has reduced their status, it also was for the brothers a lesson on survival. They are not only adapted to new realities, and realized that in their business the most important thing — the people who work there.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13828
[name] => the Ukrainians
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ukraintsy
)
Ukrainians
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark