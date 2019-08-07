Like Paris Hilton: trump advised his daughter Ivanka to merge in a network video on which she…

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Как Пэрис Хилтон: Трамп советовал своей дочери Иванке слить в сеть видео, на котором она...

Donald trump has advised her own daughter Ivanka to follow the example of socialite Paris Hilton: remove and merge in a network video on which she would deal with someone having sex. Writes about this edition of New York Magazine. Trump repeatedly enthusiastically admired the enterprising Ms. Hilton and called her “amazing”. He believed that the repetition of her action would help the Ivanka earn a lot of money, but also to give impetus to her career and build popularity.

In 2000, Hilton met Rick Salomon (he later became a husband of Pamela Anderson). Three years later, after the couple parted, appeared on the Internet a sex tape featuring Hilton and Salomon. Although Paris, formally tried to ban the release of this tape, in fact she got a decent profit from its publication, it became one of the most popular stars of the 2000-ies.

However, Ivanka was horrified by such suggestions of the father, which not caused her nothing but disgust. “All this talk about Paris hurt Ivanka… Sometimes dad just broke her heart, but she hid her feelings,” he told New York Magazine one of her friends.

As the magazine writes, the elder daughter of U.S. President also jarred machismo Donald, who often talks about the bodies of women who are “fat” and who’s not.

Как Пэрис Хилтон: Трамп советовал своей дочери Иванке слить в сеть видео, на котором она...

Как Пэрис Хилтон: Трамп советовал своей дочери Иванке слить в сеть видео, на котором она...Paris Hilton

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.