“Like porn”: Loboda shocked fans with wide splits (photo)

| November 21, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Showed recently alleged daughter of till Lindemann Svetlana Loboda continues to amaze his fans. Thus, the Ukrainian singer, has posted photos taken during the last vacation.

Actively playing sports, the artist can perform various sports stunts — particularly a headstand. Now, obviously, the time has come for twine — beloved poses for Anastasia Volochkova.

Your post in Instagram Svetlana Loboda was accompanied by the lines from the song:

“Flashed lightning

We on the balcony naked

The smoke in the apartment

Rolling waves

I’m on silent

A rare and…

For a hundred missed

And I’m not ashamed either. .

You love first

And I love the picture ha ha

What a boring

And not sports

Shaky nerves

You have the wrong

We are building a third

While you’re in reserve.”

Some subscribers artist like her poetic exercise: “Write poems you turn out the lights”, “Cool text!”, “Wow what the text” Write the poems you turn Out the lights the Significant lines, more than fat point”.

But most followers focused forms of Svetlana and her sportsmanship: “Pictures just fire, Those legs are unreal”, “Volochkova rest!”, “Again, this is insanely beautiful twine from Svetlana”, “Svetlana, you’re teasing us”.

A bit of filth forgot to add, and haters who believed that the case Loboda — to sing the songs and not copy the ex-ballerina: “Twine so the norm, it’s like porn”, “Volochkova, is that you?”, “Volochkova)))”, “the Splits indulges us different! And you Svetochka let’s sing!”.

