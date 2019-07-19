Like sisters: Irina Shayk and adriana Lima together was photographed for a glossy cover
In the Internet appeared the cover of the August issue of the Spanish edition of Vogue, which clearly will please fans of gloss, because it appeared not one, but two top models! Heroines of the latest issue of steel 33-year-old Irina Shayk and 38-year-old adriana Lima.
Photo beauties posing in the same dark jeans from Blumarine. Makeup artist shooting George Sandev also made models similar makeup, emphasizing the lips bright lipstick berry shade. The similarity of Irina and Adriana in this photo is hard to miss! Wrote about this myself the Shake, sharing with subscribers cover in your Instagram.
When women come together and support each other, magic happens! Sorority and interaction on the cover together with my sister Adriana Lima,
wrote model.
It should be noted that the hours the post gained more than 150 thousand likes and two thousand comments to the indicators of Lady Gaga so far away. But if the popularity of the blog singer now due to the influx of English-speaking users, who began to scold the star for got Shake Bradley Cooper, and finished a spontaneous chat, that Irina continuous writing compliments and words of support. The separation of the model from Cooper and his alleged affair with Lady Gaga still doesn’t give fans a rest.
Irina, we’re offense will not give! Gaga on the court in the Hague!
You Adriana Lima Queen among all the supermodels!
— posted by concerned fans.