Like tears in rain… time to die, the Rutger Hauer dedicated to (photo, video)
“I’ve seen things you people never dreamed of. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion and C beams glitter in the darkness at Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears… in rain… time to die.”
This monologue of Roy Batty in the performance of Rutger Hauer in “blade Runner” Director Ridley Scott is considered one of the best episodes in the history of world cinema. A number of critics believe that this is the most emotional and moving death soliloquy ever to be shown on the screen.
And it’s hard not to agree when you see how the social networks millions of users from around the world say goodbye to Rutger Hauer. “Like tears in rain… time to die”, — write fans of the wonderful actor.
As already reported “FACTS”, Rutger Hauer died at his home in the Netherlands on July 19 at the age of 75 years. Of his death only became known on July 24 — the day of the funeral…
Olsen Rutger Hauer born 23 January 1944, Breukelen (the Netherlands). This township is located near Amsterdam. His parents taught playwriting and acting. All in the family were four children, Rutger and his three sisters. Since parents were often traveling, children being raised by a nanny. The Rutger was five years old when he first came on the scene in a small performance. At the age of 11 he got his first big role in the tragedy of Sophocles ‘ “Ajax”.
The boy was incredibly well-read, knew ancient literature, was interested in history, loved Opera. But becoming an actor didn’t want to. That’s the paradox. But parents insisted. The result is a stubborn teenager at the age of 15 ran away from home and found a job on a merchant ship, which belonged to his grandfather. What is actually new member of the team, all learned at sea.
The ship was sailing for almost a year. Hauer was ecstatic. He managed to visit Pakistan, Singapore, Saigon, the Persian Gulf, Canada. It opened the talent to learn foreign languages. Rutger quickly mastered English, German and French.
However, to pursue a Maritime career did not work — prevent blindness. The Hauer had to go ashore to go home and attend night school. By day he worked. Tried many activities, including washing cars, a carpenter, made the scenery for the theatres. His new passion became cars and motorcycles. And here too he excelled. In consequence masterly ability to control any wheeled vehicle allowed him to perform all the stunts on set (in particular, in the movie “the hitcher”).
John Ryder is a serial killer in the Thriller “the hitcher,” which became a cult film in the age of video VHS
Still, the parents insisted to Rutger again tried his hand on stage. He entered the theatre Institute in Basel (Switzerland) in 1962. However, the training he got bored. And two years later he signed up for military service. Spent two years in the paratroopers. And realized that I had made a big mistake. Hauer has made everything to break the contract. I had to fake a mental illness. For a while they put him in the hospital for the mentally ill. This freed Rutger from military service. Finding himself free, he graduated from the theatre Institute in Basel. There’s also married. In the first marriage the Hauer daughter Aysha. However, her mother Rutger divorced. Married a second time, being already a famous actor in 1985. His second wife was the artist Ineke.
In 1969, Director Paul Verhoeven filmed the TV series “Floris”. The leading male role, he invited the novice actor Rutger Hauer. The project was a great success. Four years later came the film Verhoeven’s “Turkish delight”. In this erotic drama, the main role is again played by Hauer. The picture was nominated on “Oscar” in the category “Best foreign film”. The award she received, but Hollywood noticed Verhoeven. And in the Netherlands “Turkish delight” was later recognized as the best Dutch film in history.
Rutger Hauer in the best Dutch film “Turkish delight”
Verhoeven continued to shoot Hauer in his subsequent paintings. There were even three “kitty-tease”, “soldier of Orange” and “Reckless.” All the movies are diverse. And talent Rutger revealed in them. In 1985 Verhoven instructed to remove the part of Hollywood. It was a medieval drama about the mercenary “Flesh and blood”. Of course, the Director has insisted that the main role played by his friend Rutger Hauer. However, in the U.S. box office picture failed, collecting a total of 100 thousand dollars. But in Europe it was waiting for a resounding success.
Frame from the film “Flesh and blood”
Verhoeven in Hollywood decided to leave. But the Director made a condition to star in his films are just Hollywood stars. The first such project was a fantastic action movie “Robocop”. Paul wanted to remove it Rutger, but the Studio balked. Verhoeven and Hauer had a falling out.
It seemed that transatlantic career of the Dutch actor is stopped. However, it turned out that Hauer was impressed by Sylvester Stallone. After the phenomenal success of “rocky” and “rocky 2” sly, on their skin fully experienced what it was like to reach the top in Hollywood, decided to help the Rutger insisted that Hauer was given the role of the main villain in the Thriller “Night hawks”. The film was released in 1981. Rutger brilliantly coped with the role of terrorist Wulfgar.
Rutger Hauer and Sylvester Stallone in “Night hawks”
Saw him in this film the Director Ridley Scott, who was the casting Director for a sci-Fi Thriller “blade Runner”. Scott watched the movies Verhoeven with Hauer and without any approved Rutger audition for the role of Roy Batty without even meeting with the actor. The choice of the Director was accurate. Subsequently, the writer Philip K. dick, the work which was shot “blade Runner”, has admitted that Hauer was perfect for the role of Superman, conceived by the writer.
Started work on a new movie, Rutger intuitively felt the depth of the idea of “blade Runner”. The picture just looked like an action movie Packed with special effects. In fact, it was raised problems that were placed in the different epochs of the ancient authors, geniuses of the Renaissance, classical novelists, the composer Richard Wagner. It was the eternal questions of the conflict of man with God, freedom and bondage, life and death.
The Replicant Roy Batty in “blade Runner”
Hauer played in the movie Replicant. So called artificially created people with superhuman physical abilities. Corporations have to grow them specifically to perform heavy work in conditions where an ordinary man was doomed to death. However, knowing that the Replicants pose a serious threat, corporations are artificially restricted them to life. Another difference from ordinary people — the Replicants do not know how to empathize. They were deprived of real emotions and feelings. In any case, both believed their creators.
The Replicants didn’t like, of course, that turned them into slaves. The Corporation actually took over the role of God, determining the exact date of death of each of them. Some Replicants tried to rebel, and fled. Finding and punishment were engaged specially trained people — blade runner or blade runner. Such a person played in the film by Harrison Ford. He was instructed to find and kill another of the fugitives, at the head of whom was Roy Batty (Hauer).
Rick Deckard (Ford) tracked down Replicants. He enters with them in mortal combat. And in the end finds himself face to face with Batty. And then, breaking everything on the Replicants, Roy, who already knows that they will die from minute to minute, saves the life of the man who killed his friends and wanted to kill him!
Realizing the depth and importance of this episode, Hauer the night before filming rewrote my monologue, without consulting with either the Director or screenwriter. Already on set, the actor has given a new text by Ridley Scott. And he agreed. So in the film and included the iconic line about “tears in rain”…
They made a huge impression on the audience in different countries. “Blade runner” is recognized as by far the best fantastic film in history. Scott recognizes that in many respects it became possible thanks to the talent of Rutger Hauer.
The actor never received during his career, the biggest awards in film. He has turned out to be only two awards “Golden globe” for the role of the second plan in mini-series “Fatherland” and “Escape from Sobibor”.
As played by Hauer in the movie, a huge number of roles. It is readily removed and in Hollywood and in Europe. And the roles have been diverse — from villains to comic losers. Rutger was good in all genres. Today, actors in different countries, for example, learn how to play drunks and vagrants. Hauer brilliantly demonstrated this in the Italian drama “the Legend of the Holy drunkard” in 1988.
“The legend of the Holy drunkard”
Cult Mexican Director Guillermo del Toro (“water”), upon learning of the death of the actor, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace, the great Rutger Hauer: powerful, deep, brilliant and magnetic actor who brought the truth, the power and beauty in all his movies. My personal list of the best of them: “Flesh and blood”, “Eureka”, “the hitcher”, “blade Runner”, “Ladyhawke” and “Blind fury”.
Rutger Hauer and Michelle Pfeiffer in “Ladyhawke”
These paintings are really, really good. They fully demonstrate the talent and magnetism of an actor who so did not want to be…
