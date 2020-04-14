‘Like the Soviet Union’: Russian couple in Hawaii was fined for camping on an empty beach
A pair of Russian-speaking immigrants from the former Soviet Union in Hawaii got a penalty that decided during the quarantine to go for a walk on an empty beach. This writes Lena Neva on his page in Facebook.
After many years of living in the US for the first time the pair was in a very awkward situation when the police seemed suspicious of their appearance and the fact that they walked on a deserted beach.
“I didn’t want to share this because I love the island of Oahu and its people with all my heart, and in my perfect world, this love is mutual. But what happened with us our 4th anniversary on 8 April 2020 made me to tell you,” Lena writes on his page in Facebook.
“COVID-19 — it’s not a joke to us, and we from the beginning of March isolated himself, staying at home, occasionally going to the ocean to swim. We are knowledgeable about the order of staying at home and the list of prohibited and permitted activities in Hawaii. Because April 8 was our wedding anniversary, we decided to go swimming at the beach, Waimanalo, where we got married, — says Lena. It was the first time Sasha sat in the car for 1.5 months. Yes, we were guilty that were white on top of our bathing suits, on our faces was a joy, and even protective masks did not hide it.”
“We got out of the car and walked slowly to the water, making a selfie. We smiled and enjoyed the moment. The beach was completely empty with a few swimmers at a distance of 500-600 feet (150-180 m). All were in perfect security, until two police officers came to the beach and did not go our way, — continues his story Lena. In one moment we were deprived of our joy and our dignity, because we were charged with violation of the rules in terrifying style reminiscent of the days of my growing up in the Soviet Union”.
“I was threatened with arrest for the question whether they are serious. As we stood in our swimsuits, waiting for us to be allowed to go for a swim, the officers were fined and tried to find something illegal in our behavior. And it’s the most personal and difficult part. I live in the USA 30 years as an immigrant — says Lena. I love this country, and I was never made to feel different. Maybe I was lucky, but, seriously, never. With the exception of two days ago. So I can’t help but wonder, would we victims of this outrageous act harassment by the police if we did not look like tourists, and would not speak English with an accent?”
Lena Nevsky was born in St. Petersburg, on the territory of the former Soviet Union, where he graduated from the faculty of foreign languages. She immigrated to the United States in 1989 and lived in new York for 28 years. In 2018, she moved to Hawaii, according to information on the website of the Lena.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 493
[name] => police
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => politsiya
)
police
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14671
[name] => Russian
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => rossiyanka
)
россиянкаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark