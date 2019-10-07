‘Like working for people’: success stories of Ukrainians who opened his own cafe in Ohio
Delicate macarons and sweet tea served in fine China. In The Macaron café Tea Room in the suburbs of Cleveland don’t only offer delicious desserts and create a special atmosphere. Visitors can choose from more than fifty different teas and dozens of desserts made in the cafe.
“This is my favorite — pistachio”, — told reporters of voice of America, the owner of the tea Alla Yakimov, pointing to the pan with the “caps” macarons green color.
Alla was born in Ukraine. When she was 6 years old, the family moved to the United States. Alla since childhood, she loved to bake and cook a variety of desserts. A year and a half ago, she realized her dream with the support of the family opened a teahouse.
“I wouldn’t be here if not for God, my parents, husband and sister — says Alla. — Friends helped us to take the credit, we also postponed. Thought to buy a house, but instead opened a restaurant. I have no regrets.”
Alla was inspired by the tradition of classic British tea. It adheres to the key rules.
“In the tea the main thing is supply. So the food is served on three plates. All sandwiches called “fingers”, bread crusts cut off. Tea is a natural, brewed and not tea bags. Pour it through a strainer. It is a process — everything is beautiful, elegant.”
Alla said that all the dishes the employees manually wash, because the porcelain is very delicate — dishwasher is not in use.
The woman added a French flavor to include in the menu macarons, which skillfully bakes itself. In addition to the basic, classic tastes she constantly comes up with new. Visitors love it!
“Today, I liked the macarons with the taste of candy Reeses, says one of the visitors Here are very nice, you rest, there is a place where for children to play and a good menu. We love it here.”
And Alla gradually teaches American visitors to the Ukrainian dishes. In the menu, the hostess of the tea added a thin wafer and Ukrainian sandwiches, which makes her mother.
“As a child in autumn and winter, we cooked soups. I tried here and cooked soup, kapustnyak, mushroom soup. Visitors very much “, — says Alla.
Ukrainian cuisine to the locals in the original way and offers another cafe in the suburbs of Cleveland. The Lakewood coffee shop Caffeine delivers, among other things, soup — like beverage. The proprietor Anatoly Styrka comes from Cherkasy, lives in the United States for 8 years. He worked for several years in different places and, in the end, on the deferred money together with a friend, Roman was able to realize a dream — to start their own business.
“Eighteen months ago, Roman called me and said let’s open a cafe — says Anatoly. — Because there’s no place more similar to Ukrainian, even in Europe. All local institutions primarily such as Starbucks — you drop, grab a coffee and need to escape quickly. And a place where you just sit back, and enjoy, no.”
Almost all the repairs, young people made his own and tried to recreate the Ukrainian and European atmosphere. For example, often at the American cafe uncomfortable wooden or metal chairs, and Wi-Fi is limited. But Caffeine are all conditions for a long get-togethers.
“This is a good place to work, says the visitor. — There’s no such a cozy and comfortable places to work, especially if you work remotely. And here, good atmosphere, delicious coffee and smoothies.”
Facility’s menu of nutritious snacks and desserts — croissants, waffles, smoothies, toast with chicken and salmon and ice cream. But the emphasis on European-fragrant and strong coffee. To this most Americans are not used to.
In recognition of the owners ever opened a coffee shop, very worried that the visitors liked it — hoped for the Americans, but wanted to bring that European flavor.
“We thought if it doesn’t go, then we do the rest here for himself, — says Anatoly. But if you like it, it is mostly like other people.”
To start a business in USA is not easy, but interesting, says Anatoly. In the process, helped the Ukrainians: conducted electricity, water, sewer, poured the concrete.
The particular secrets of success at Alla and Anatoly not. The main thing is to love what you do. And not to shun the work, they say.
“It seems that in Ukraine there is this idea that if you are the owner you can simply spend time in other cool places, — says Anatoly. But I’m here I spend more time than all my colleagues. The good thing is that you are constantly evolving. We never made coffee, not photographed professionally and writing posts in Instagram. Never worked in the service where you have to serve people and to please everyone. I had to learn.”
“It’s important not just to invent a new flavor of macarons, and come up with a taste that will appeal to others, — says Alla. I like to work for the people.”