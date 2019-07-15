Lilia Litkovskaya is preparing to become a mother for the first time

July 15, 2019

While the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle thinking about taking home a dog from a dog shelter in Windsor to her son Archie with her growing up. We hasten to inform you one more good news.

Лилия Литковская готовится стать мамой в первый раз

Famous Ukrainian designer, 37-year-old Lilia Litkovskaya is preparing to become a mother for the first time. She announced this on his page in Instagram.

Always argue what “Full of Love” … the Chest, the Soul, the Macro – or Microcosm… It’s a Love that is now, in the Moment, and its ability to fill more… Bud inside me as the infinite content, the continuation of my Love. Here I wanted to share this day and to write this Moment in your Time. Only you are the Creator of your Love and only you fill it the Universe

wrote designer.

By the way, the father of the child, most likely, is DJ Nikita potapchuk, known as MYKYTA, with whom the designer had met a few years ago.

