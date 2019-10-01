Lilia Podkopayeva admired the slender figure in a week after the birth

The athlete showed a new photo with her daughter.

19 Sep Lilia Podkopayeva in the third time became a mother — the Olympic champion gave birth to her beloved, businessman Igor Dubinsky, daughter. A picture of baby Lily immediately shared on the social network. Now the celebrity is steeped in care for a newborn daughter. However, occasionally a new mommy still pleases its fans with new photo with the baby.

Recently, Lily has published in his Instagram-stories recent photograph taken while Hiking with my daughter. In the picture, the athlete is depicted in black short shorts, which emphasized the slender legs of the star.

“On duty”, — has signed a frame of the star.

