Lilia Podkopayeva admired the slender figure in tight dress
Lilia Podkopayeva never fails to fascinate with his views of blooming. And incredibly fast return to form after the birth of her second child. We will remind that on 19 September 2019 renowned Ukrainian athlete gave birth to a girl, the name of the baby’s parents are yet kept secret.
The child’s father is businessman Igor Dubinsky with which Podkopayeva and her children from a previous marriage (adopted son Vadim, and my daughter Caroline) live in the United States. By the way, before touching Podkopayeva congratulated daughter-the birthday girl! After giving birth less than six months, and Lily almost every day delights fans with their activity. As well as an enviable figure.
New stylish photo Podkopayeva showed another striking image. So, Lily poses in a slinky gray dress that perfectly accentuates the slender form of a young mother. Also your fall look athlete complements very trendy this season element, namely, the black “leather jacket”. Note that this element of the wardrobe is extremely relevant in the fall of 2019. On the legs of the Lily — massive leather boots on a stable heel. And this is another trend of fall 2019 — “rebellious” style.
“How many of life’s temptations, and the output just a little bit,” he signed the Lily.
Lily fans were quick to comment on her new photo and image:
- “It is a crime to be so beautiful but still slim”
- “Lily, what did you do to the tummy so quick to pull???”
- “Blimey, where’s the belly?! Indecent to be so thin”
- “You look beautiful,” writes Lesya Nikityuk
- “A delightful mother of three children. Super”
- “Pretty”
- “Lily, beautiful”
- “Lily, you’re gorgeous”