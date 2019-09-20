Lilia Podkopayeva gave birth to a boy!
Ukrainian athlete and Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Lilia Podkopayeva in the third time became the happy mother. The father of the baby was a beloved star, businessman Igor Dubinsky. The happy news appeared on Facebook-page of the program “snidanok z 1+1”.
On the touching photo of happy father holding on hands newborn, and Lily smiles into the camera while lying on the couch.
The athlete already has two children – 13-year-old adopted son Vadim and 12-year-old daughter Carolina from the businessman Timofei Nagorny.
About the pregnancy Lily became known in late March. She appeared under the hand with her lover, businessman Igor Dubinsky at the ceremony of awarding the prize “person of the year” with okruglivshimsya tummy. Then TV presenter Katya Osadchaya has published a photo of the pair in Instagram.