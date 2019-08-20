Lilia Podkopayeva has published a rare photo with her lover

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

15 Aug Olympic athlete Lilia Podkopayeva was 41 years old. This day, she was congratulated by many fans, but the most important were the congratulations from relatives, the lover of Igor and children. So, soon in the blog Lily has a rare photo with her fiancé, where she poses with a huge bouquet of roses — probably this bouquet Igor had given her as a birthday.

Лилия Подкопаева опубликовала редкое фото с возлюбленным

“Three hundred thousand hours behind. Three hundred thousand planets over me”, a touching signed with the elect Liliya Podkopayeva, and fans noted that they are very harmoniously together.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.