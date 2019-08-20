Lilia Podkopayeva has published a rare photo with her lover
15 Aug Olympic athlete Lilia Podkopayeva was 41 years old. This day, she was congratulated by many fans, but the most important were the congratulations from relatives, the lover of Igor and children. So, soon in the blog Lily has a rare photo with her fiancé, where she poses with a huge bouquet of roses — probably this bouquet Igor had given her as a birthday.
“Three hundred thousand hours behind. Three hundred thousand planets over me”, a touching signed with the elect Liliya Podkopayeva, and fans noted that they are very harmoniously together.
