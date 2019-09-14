Lilia Podkopayeva has shared a rare photo with her lover
Lilia Podkopayeva is preparing for the second time become a mother.
Note that at present the Ukrainian gymnast has two children — adopted son Vadim (13 years old) and his daughter Caroline (12 years old). In March of this year became aware of the pregnancy of famous athletes. For the first time this was reported by Katya Osadchaya during the ceremony “person of the year”.
Now Lily is resting, traveling, spending time with family and, of course, is preparing for the replenishment of the family. It should be noted that the athlete not often spoils fans of photos with her partner — businessman Igor Dubinsky (engaged couple). And yet from time to time publish in networks of a photo with a lover.
So, on his page in the network instagram showed Lily the photo and Dubinsky, which was accompanied by an interesting signature. Podkopayeva said that relations cannot be fully independent from each other.
“Independence is pure myth. Now very fashionable to talk about independence. But we all depend on each other. We depend on others, especially from loved ones. We depend on their opinions, their moods, decisions, everything. And especially independent of each other husband and wife if they have normal intimacy and affection to each other,” writes Lily.
By the way, posted a photo of the happy couple was taken in the spring of 2019. Recall that Lilia Podkopayeva became the star guest of the meeting in Kiev, 13-th ceremony “Heroes of sports year” (held in the press center of the NSC “Olympic” March 30). For the ceremony Lily came under the arm with Dubinsky.The gymnast chose a bold Trouser suit in deep blue color from the Ukrainian brand VALERY KŌVALSKA.