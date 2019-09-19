Lilia Podkopayeva in the third time became a mother: the first photo from the hospital
Famous Ukrainian athlete, world champion in gymnastics Liliya Podkopayeva, which until recently boasted pregnant photos, for the third time became a mother.
This was reported on Facebook page of the program “snidanok z 1+1”.
“Friends, what wonderful news. Lilia Podkopayeva in the third time became a mother! Our sincere congratulations to Lily and Igor with the birth of a baby”, — stated in the message.
The public is also published the photo taken in the hospital. In the picture — happy mother, her husband Igor Dubinsky and newborn baby.
By the way, you can assume that the couple had a girl, but so far it is not officially confirmed.
Also note that Liliya and Igor shortly before birth became husband and wife.
The athlete also has a 13-year-old adopted son and 12-year-old daughter, Carolina, from her marriage with businessman Timofei Nagorny.
