Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant appeared in a gentle manner
The athlete abides by the eighth month of pregnancy.
At the beginning of April it became known that the 40-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Lilia Podkopayeva waiting for the third child. The athlete is pregnant from her husband, American businessman Igor Dubinsky. Considering that the child should be born in late August – early September, now Lilia Podkopayeva remains at the eighth month of pregnancy, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Note, waiting for the child, the gymnast is not sitting around — Lilia Podkopayeva sports. Recently, the athlete participated in a tender photo session, which he shared on his page in Instagram. In black and white picture Podkopayeva pregnant posing in dress, touching, hugging his tummy.
“Always act only in Love, out of Love and Love”, – wrote the gymnast.
Subscribers left many compliments Lilia Podkopayeva, among them friends and star athletes. “Clever! fingers crossed,” wrote Svetlana Loboda. “Aphrodite” – admired Catherine Kuchar.
Note that Lilia Podkopayeva has two children: an adopted son of Vadim and his daughter Caroline from the ex-wife of Timofei Nagorny.