Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant delighted Network the gentle way
Lilia Podkopayeva showed new photos from this photo shoot.
The image in black and white on the page in Instagram was placed by the photographer Alexander Matuzenko, which is the author of the shots. Photo Podkopayeva is presented in a gentle manner.
An athlete posing in a air tight floor-length dress that is well said distinctly rounded belly stars.
It turns out that outfit for Podkopayeva invented Matusenko.
“When we agreed with Lilechka on the set, I realized that urgently need a new dress… a Whole day trying to compile it, but the puzzle didn’t add up, I haven’t seen Lily in those dresses! In General, I gave the job to his brain to solve this task and went to bed! In the morning this dress was the first picture that you saw my still closed eyes,” shared the photographer.