Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant delighted Network the gentle way

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Lilia Podkopayeva showed new photos from this photo shoot.

Беременная Лилия Подкопаева восхитила Сеть нежным образом

The image in black and white on the page in Instagram was placed by the photographer Alexander Matuzenko, which is the author of the shots. Photo Podkopayeva is presented in a gentle manner.

An athlete posing in a air tight floor-length dress that is well said distinctly rounded belly stars.

Беременная Лилия Подкопаева восхитила Сеть нежным образом

It turns out that outfit for Podkopayeva invented Matusenko.

 

“When we agreed with Lilechka on the set, I realized that urgently need a new dress… a Whole day trying to compile it, but the puzzle didn’t add up, I haven’t seen Lily in those dresses! In General, I gave the job to his brain to solve this task and went to bed! In the morning this dress was the first picture that you saw my still closed eyes,” shared the photographer.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.