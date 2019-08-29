Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant in a swimsuit showed rounded belly (photo)
The famous athlete, world champion in gymnastics Liliya Podkopayeva, which soon again become a mother, touched by a network of touching photos. She has published in Instagram picture, which in a black bathing suit lying on the floor, showing a impressive tummy. 40-year-old Lily shared his emotions in anticipation of the birth of the child.
“Inviting a soul to come into our life, we take upon ourselves the sacred obligation to love and cherish the divine impulse that created the mankind”, — wrote under a photo of a Lily.
Subscribers touched such deep thoughts star moms. “What beautiful words Lilya is, you’re beautiful”, “beautiful and delicate”, “very sensual”, — they write in the comments under the photo.
We will remind, Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant a second time. She is raising adopted son of Vadim and a daughter Caroline, who was born to married with her first husband, Timofey Nagorny. Older children no delight yet waiting for the birth of a brother or sister.
Now Lily is happy in a new relationship with a businessman from Kiev by Igor Dubinsky, who lives in the United States.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter