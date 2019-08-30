Lilia Podkopayeva pregnant posing in a black bodysuit
Famous Ukrainian athlete Liliya Podkopaeva is preparing once again to become a mother — while pregnant celebrity not abandoned an active lifestyle and simply glows with happiness. To remember this magical time of waiting for the miracle, it makes a gentle professional photo. So, on his page on Instagram published a gymnast sensual frame.
On the delicate black-and-white photo of a Lily in a black bodysuit posing lying on the floor on his side and showing a distinctly rounded belly.
“Inviting a soul to come into our life, we take upon ourselves the sacred obligation to love and cherish the divine impulse that created the mankind”, — commented on the touching frame Podkopayeva.
Note that the Olympic champion already has two children — adopted son, Vadim, and daughter, Caroline, from his marriage to businessman Timofei Nagorny. The father of the unborn child, a new spouse Podkopayeva, businessman Igor Dubinsky, who hails from Kiev but lives in USA.
Affectionate subscribers left Lily a lot of warm reviews.
