Lilia Podkopayeva touched by a network of a photo of her husband with a newborn daughter
Famous Ukrainian athlete, Olympic champion in gymnastics Liliya Podkopayeva, who recently gave birth to a second daughter, touched by a network of touching photos. She has published in Instagram a new photo of a newborn. On it husband of Lily Igor Dubinsky keeps the crumbs on his hands, his eyes eyes glowing with happiness and love.
“You’re so tiny that fit in the palms. But it was so huge that not fit in the heart”, — has signed the tender Lily photo of her husband and daughter.
Members were delighted with the cute photo. They congratulate Lily and her husband with the birth of a daughter, I admire her femininity.
“So cute”, “Angel”, “Happiness”, “a nice photo”, “To tears”, “Such milesto”, “loving eyes of the Pope and smile. Best to see the girl”, “Moment of pure happiness in a long life”, “Such a magical photos and sincere words. Better not say”, “Very sensitive moment” — written under the photo.
Recall, 41-year-old Lilia Podkopayeva gave birth to a daughter in the United States. This is the first joint child with Igor Dubinsky. Also, the athlete has a daughter Caroline and son Vadim.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter