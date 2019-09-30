Lilia Podkopayeva touching congratulated lorac happy birthday
Lilia Podkopayeva, who recently became a mother of a beautiful girl, touching congratulated his friend and godfather Ani Lorak birthday. On 27 September, the singer celebrated the 41 anniversary and received congratulations from fans, friends and colleagues. Ukrainian gymnast decided to keep for artist warm words and wishes, and could not resist the sincere compliments of a friend.
In instagram she posted a photo joint photo of Ani Lorak, which celebrities look happy and relaxed.
“My dear friend, Ani Lorak! Love you and inspired by you! You supertalent, you have a great sense of humor and amazing understanding of the musical palette. Let it be more beautiful moments that you can create, let surrounded by beautiful people and it’s all you dream of! With your Day!” signed photos with the star birthday girl Lily.
Ani Lorak immediately responded to the request of a friend and thanked her for the kind words and wishes. “Thank you, my love,” wrote the singer.
Members of the Olympic champion immediately threw star girlfriends compliments and even noted the similarities.
- Two super beautiful dolls
- Beauty
- Girlfriends, a little similar to one another
- You look lovely
- As sisters
- Cute girls! You are so cool
- Super girls – girlfriends!