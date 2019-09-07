Liliya Rebrik admired a spectacular way in the ethno-style
Liliya Rebrik each morning air changes outfits and strikes fans a great sense of style. The presenter prefers elegant and feminine looks, which, as a rule, always complemented with high heeled shoes. Dresses, skirts with a blouse with a dramatic neckline, elegant pantsuits advantageous to look at the delicious figure of teledive. However, feminine outfits does not prevent her to play sports and even dance in the Studio! Do not bypass the Lily face and the clothes in ethnic style- in her wardrobe a lot of embroidered shirts and embroidered dresses.
On the new photo in Instagam she flaunts in the ensemble of electric blue with national elements. The Lilies blouse with sheer sleeves and back panel, generously decorated with embroidery with large flowers, and peplum that emphasized the waist and gave a delicious roundness to the hips. Hem – pencil skirt with sheer embroidered wszywki at the hem.
The way it complements closed sandals with thin strap, delicate sky-blue hue. The final chord of the spectacular onion – large earrings with a white-yellow gradient.
“So it’s important, schob mi, women, pokupali yourself garmonijnih. Dwellers odyag pccillan our halt, poradovav us nastri, schob mi Sami sobi podevalis! Miy wounds pochavsya today vishukani: in enosti. A wee yaky style in odes poljubite?” — asked the host.
Fans could not resist the exquisite Lilies, and hastened to “placate” her with compliments.
- VI nadzvychaina Garn
- Lla VI , Yak always carwin,. . sukna Chudov You to Liza
- LLC, best instant VI
- Shoes of course as always mega cool
- Neimovirna. Krasna
- Yak vie W Charivna I vishukani! Zooplus such income. VI motivate!
- So beautiful! And really is this color
- You look gorgeous
- Lilichka just gorgeous
- And sukna – super! Yak I all other, you have a good Smak I fgure