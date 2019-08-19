Liliya Rebrik admired figure in strong overalls
TV presenter admitted why virtually no wear black
Liliya Rebrik know how to diversify your wardrobe, television despite the strict dress code. On shooting clothes fitting tightly regulated, so to put in a frame something of your liking is not always possible, says Lily.
“I want to talk about the black color … I rarely wear black, because the frame is usually not black or white color (operators don’t like them). Although for me still a mystery why” — confessed celebrity pictures.
The post Lily shared a few frames in a black jumpsuit in the trend length just below the knee. The way it complements a massive decoration on the neck.
“No matter what, every lady wardrobe should always be “little black dress”. For me, however, today is not a dress, and jumpsuit. But You know my love of all things unusual,” explained his choice by the presenter.
“What will You say? Love to wear black color? Black people hiding, or on the contrary emphasizes individuality? What is he to You?” — she asked a question to subscribers.
- I wonder about the colors, and here we are opposite the photo shoot had requested white top — @katia_kukonin photos is another. Photoshoot on the contrary love the white and black color. This camera do not like
- You all to-face, even though the bag — @luba_borshch then the bag of money. He did all to face
- Super odyag, vzuttya and without komentaru!!! Chudov! — @pilipenko327 Thank you!
- Your images can be simultaneously the most simple, sexy, mysterious, charming. These images are not every girl can combine at the same time. You can do it very simply, it is not necessary to invent anything
And Lily Rebrik admitted how she got so much of the original Shoe. It is the merit of the wife of Andrew Wild, which gives it its second half.