Liliya Rebrik admired stylish way
Liliya Rebrik safely can call himself a recognized “fashion blogger”. Ukrainian TV presenter and actress almost every day shows the large army of fans of their bright and stylish images. Note that the rubric is the host of a popular morning program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”. Of course, from ether to air Rebrik trying new and different in “nature” images that are happy and shows to subscribers.
No exception and new morning program, as well as a new way to Rebrik. This time Lily flashed a figure in casual sports stylish Luke. The Lilies — sports pants of a soft pink color with white stripes on the sides. The color of the pants rebryk picked up the loose jacket. The complement satin white tank top with thin spaghetti straps.
On the legs — comfortable white sneakers. And accessories — green shoulder bag. It should be noted that even coming out of the color gamut of the image, the purse does not look at it once.
Also, the rubric was accompanied by your photo and a funny caption. The presenter boasted that her working day has already ended. It should be noted that at 6 in the morning Lily is already on the set.
“Ahaha))) Nine YATA wound, and kogos working day vzhe zakonchilsa!!! I take what it is. Mom de Dodoma, today Buda bagato smekalku))). Scho b such prigotovte?” — refers to subscribers rubric.
Fans of the stylish TV presenter was also quick to comment on her new photo and fill it a variety of tips and recipes.
- “Cracked chocolate chip cookies. Children will be delighted from the cooking process”
- “Pancakes with cottage cheese and poppy seeds and pour honey”
- “Yesterday I baked a cheesecake,son loves them))))”
- “Do cheesecake . And I recommend everyone who has kids”
- “Homemade ravioli and a kids can cook”
- “Prepare a classic lasagna)) yummy”
- “Lily, you’re unbeatable!!”
- “The best actress!”